Rich countries can’t wash their hands off with net-zero targets

The sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change comes in four parts, three of them by three different working groups, while the fourth integrates the findings of the three working group reports into a synthesis. The report of the second working group was released last week. It looks at the impact of climate change, the interactions among climate, ecosystems (including biodiversity) and human society; it explores the possibility of adapting to the impact and examines resilience, meaning the capacity to survive and adapt to the impact of climate change.

The first one, released prior to the Glasgow summit on climate change that took place over 31 October-12 November last year, had outlined the science assessing the evidence on the reality of climate change and human contribution to it. The third one would look at what to do about climate change and the fourth one would tie all the three reports together. The final one should be out by October.

Even if the report’s description of the impact of climate change might seem predictable — extreme heat events, droughts, floods and the stress all this produces — there are insights that might not be obvious to most. The report does a neat job of identifying risk as the common intersection of hazard (say, more frequent and powerful hurricanes), exposure (coastal areas, some, in particular, are more exposed, landlocked Madhya Pradesh less so) and vulnerability, which varies across societies, regions and countries, and within communities (Odisha, after it learnt to create civil defence teams in the wake of the Supercyclone of 1999, is less vulnerable today than West Bengal or Bangladesh). Towns can be planned and built to eliminate heat islands. That is as key a form of adaptation as identifying new crops to plant, after the traditional ones have been rendered unsuitable by a rise in temperature.

The report is, as UN reports have to be, politically correct, and is big on justice, local knowledge and transformation. The loss and damage that will remain, beyond the scope of mitigation and adaptation, has now been labelled losses and damages, probably in deference to some politically correct posturing by some authors. While all this is excellent, the release of the report is a sound occasion to once again underscore a point that India’s representative at the UN has formally placed before the body: developed countries must start producing negative emissions, and not just bring down their emission levels to zero over the next few decades. That means capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air and removing it.

Iceland’s Orca plant, which scrubs the air of CO­2, started working in September 2021. This drives the captured gas deep underground and mineralizes it. The cost of the operation would come down if the captured CO2 could be utilized for something more than to make drinks fizzy – soda, beer, for example. Some university experiments have succeeded in converting the captured gas into carbon fibre, a versatile and valuable material.

In any case, removing CO2 from the atmosphere is a measure that combines mitigation, climate finance and climate justice. If enough of the greenhouse gases are removed from the air, global warming can be halted. This will cost money, particularly at this stage where economic methods of converting the captured CO2 into usable industrial inputs — not just carbon fibre, it could be used as the starting block to produce any number of organic compounds — remain to be developed. If the developed countries carry out the expenditure on sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere the expensive way and on carrying out diverse kinds of research and development that would lead to separation of carbon from atmospheric carbon dioxide for use as a building block for petrochemicals, that would be climate justice: after all the rich countries got rich by spewing carbon dioxide and other noxious gases, millions of tonnes of them, into the atmosphere, and they should bear the primary responsibility for removing it from the atmosphere, undoing the damage they have wrought.

Reducing emissions should remain a shared goal for all countries, including those like India, that are least responsible for cumulative emissions in the atmosphere. But depleting the stock of greenhouse gases that warm the globe and change the climate should be the responsibility, primarily, of the rich countries.

This does not mean that a country like India should not carry out research to find ways to capture carbon dioxide from the air and to utilize that capture gas for creating value-added products. India has the capability to carry out such research and Indian industry stands to gain immensely from becoming world leaders in this enterprise.

This agenda of carbon capture from the atmosphere, with differential responsibilities for developed and developing countries, must be accepted at the earliest, even as the world starts working on adaptation and resilience. Climate justice would mean rich countries coughing up the funds, at least a goodly part of it, needed for mitigation and adaptation by less well-off nations.

India has a global initiative for resilient infrastructure. The report should inform the initiative’s plans and practices. Climate change used to be fake news for American politicians bankrolled by the oil and gas industry; even American Big Oil is now working on mitigation and renewable energy. Time for India to play a more vigorous goal in combating climate change, adapting to its impact and building resilience to reduce vulnerability.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!