Rich countries can’t wash their hands off with net-zero targets

In any case, removing CO2 from the atmosphere is a measure that combines mitigation, climate finance and climate justice. If enough of the greenhouse gases are removed from the air, global warming can be halted. This will cost money, particularly at this stage where economic methods of converting the captured CO2 into usable industrial inputs — not just carbon fibre, it could be used as the starting block to produce any number of organic compounds — remain to be developed. If the developed countries carry out the expenditure on sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere the expensive way and on carrying out diverse kinds of research and development that would lead to separation of carbon from atmospheric carbon dioxide for use as a building block for petrochemicals, that would be climate justice: after all the rich countries got rich by spewing carbon dioxide and other noxious gases, millions of tonnes of them, into the atmosphere, and they should bear the primary responsibility for removing it from the atmosphere, undoing the damage they have wrought.