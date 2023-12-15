Rich countries’ hypocrisy and chicanery was in full show at COP28
SummaryThe rich world accounts for far more CO2 emissions than the rest of us: the emission count per capita per year is something like this: 17 tonnes in North America, 8 tonnes in Europe, 1.5 tonnes in South Asia and less than 1 tonne in Africa.
Let him cast the first stone, he who has not sinned, said Jesus Christ. He was admonishing a crowd gathered to stone a woman of sin, one Mary Magdalene. He might have said the same thing at the Dubai climate summit, addressing the delegates from the rich world hollering for an early elimination of fossil fuels. Much of the liberal press has joined a campaign to condemn a COP hosted by the UAE, a leading petrostate, as scheming to thwart early elimination of fossil fuels.