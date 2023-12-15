Rich countries’ hypocrisy and chicanery was in full show at COP28

Let him cast the first stone, he who has not sinned, said Jesus Christ. He was admonishing a crowd gathered to stone a woman of sin, one Mary Magdalene. He might have said the same thing at the Dubai climate summit, addressing the delegates from the rich world hollering for an early elimination of fossil fuels. Much of the liberal press has joined a campaign to condemn a COP hosted by the UAE, a leading petrostate, as scheming to thwart early elimination of fossil fuels.

As it turns out, COP28 has produced a declaration calling on the world to transition away from fossil fuels, so as to reach net zero emissions of CO2 by 2050, “consistent with science". That still leaves some climate puritans fuming at the COP’s failure to use their preferred phrase, ‘phase out fossil fuels’. This, at a summit whose main goal was a global ‘stocktake’, taking stock of how countries have delivered on past commitments on reducing emissions. The UN agency charged with that task found big gaps between word and deed, and has called for deeper cuts.

The facts are as follows. The Sixth Assessment Report presented to the Glasgow COP in 2021 already showed the world was on course to miss the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times. The science estimates that, between 1850 and 2019, the world has already injected 2,400 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent of warming gases into the atmosphere, give or take 10%, raising the global average temperature by 1.1 degrees C, already. It also found that the amount of additional carbon required to make that temperature rise 1.5 degrees C was 500 Gt. Since the world has been emitting CO2 at an accelerated pace as it grew and prospered, with ever more people climbing out of dire poverty and starting to use more energy, annual emissions have been around 40 Gt. That meant that a decade of accelerating growth would breach the Paris climate summit target, set in 2015, of containing warming at or below 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial times. Reducing emissions at an accelerated pace stood no chance of achieving that goal. The only way is to remove CO2 from the air in gargantuan amounts.

When the rich world, which still thrives on consuming fossil fuels—green champion Europe still derives more than half its power generation from fossil fuels, and other parts of the rich world, far much more—harps on phasing out fossil fuels, it involves not just futile pedantry and hypocrisy but also chicanery. The goal is to draw attention away from carbon dioxide removal (CDR), which, at present, is expensive, and, the responsibility for which, if accepted as the main tool of climate combat, would place preponderant responsibility for climate action to past contributors of the CO2 slowly suffocating the world.

However, CDR need not remain as costly as in the past nor pure cost. Major strides are being made in carbon capture, storage and/or use (CCUS). US President Biden’s climate law, which he had to present to the American public and politicians steeped in a Big Oil-driven culture of climate denial, as the Inflation Reduction Act, for the first time offers serious funding for CCUS. Some of the largest carbon capture projects are being undertaken by giant US oil companies, both to grab a slice of the subsidy on offer and to gain carbon credits, which virtue-signalling companies seek to buy, to offset their contribution to greenhouse gas emissions. The tech giants are big customers of carbon credits, as their server farms use up enormous amounts of energy, produced for the most part by burning coal, oil and gas, to cool the computers as they whir to serve the billions around the world their streamed movies and videos, music, photographed memories, mail and chat, besides, of course, essential communications, including of the military intelligence kind.

There are innovative companies that mine the CO2 in the air to produce the starting blocks for synthesizing the organic compounds that today are made from crude oil by the world’s giant petrochemical industry. What if this goes from niche to mainstream? What if all plastics, synthetic clothing, paints or whatever else are made from CO2 mined from the air? What if a lot of the steel in use today could be replaced with stronger carbon fibre, derived from atmospheric CO2? What if the world solves the current shortage of sand to serve as aggregate in concrete by separating carbon from the foul air as hard, gravelly grains? CCUS will cease to be a cost and become a profit centre. It is this opportunity that is obscured by the hoarse cries for fossil fuel elimination.

The energy transition is underway, but while it is on, the world needs fossil fuels. The rich world accounts for far more CO2 emissions than the rest of us: the emission count per capita per year is something like this: 17 tonnes in North America, 8 tonnes in Europe, 1.5 tonnes in South Asia and less than 1 tonne in Africa.

The Global South must consume more energy, to improve their abysmal living standards. They cannot wait till the world has developed viable and economical alternatives to fossil fuels to generate that energy. Till then, the rich world would do well to stop preaching and start investing more in CCUS technology and manufacturing processes.

There is another of Christ’s sayings that the rich world benefit from: do unto others as you want others to do unto you.