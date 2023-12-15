Rich countries’ hypocrisy and chicanery was in full show at COP28

The facts are as follows. The Sixth Assessment Report presented to the Glasgow COP in 2021 already showed the world was on course to miss the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times. The science estimates that, between 1850 and 2019, the world has already injected 2,400 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent of warming gases into the atmosphere, give or take 10%, raising the global average temperature by 1.1 degrees C, already. It also found that the amount of additional carbon required to make that temperature rise 1.5 degrees C was 500 Gt. Since the world has been emitting CO2 at an accelerated pace as it grew and prospered, with ever more people climbing out of dire poverty and starting to use more energy, annual emissions have been around 40 Gt. That meant that a decade of accelerating growth would breach the Paris climate summit target, set in 2015, of containing warming at or below 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial times. Reducing emissions at an accelerated pace stood no chance of achieving that goal. The only way is to remove CO2 from the air in gargantuan amounts.