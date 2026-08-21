Rich-world central banks need to shrink their bond holdings, sure, but they must do it cautiously

We all care about the interest rates that central banks set, but what about the $19 trillion of bonds and other assets held by the biggest among them? Those constitute a more esoteric, but equally consequential, element of monetary policy that has lately transcended the wonky to become politically fractious.
Supporters credit bond purchase programmes with stimulating the economy in times of need by lowering longer-term borrowing costs and tamping down market disruptions. Opponents blame them for widening inequality, among other things.