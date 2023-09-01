Rideshares no silver bullet for urban India’s mobility woes

The Union government amended the Motor Vehicles Act in 2019 to bring ride aggregators under its ambit, and issued model guidelines in 2020. The trouble is, that several states, around 14, had already come out with their own local laws on aggregators, prompted by rising user complaints, clashes with older regime transport operators such as licenced taxis and auto-rickshaws, as well as the loss of revenues to urban civic administrations through reduced taxi and auto licence fees. Even the model guidelines are being hotly contested by the industry, especially the requirement to provide simulator-based training, comprehensive insurance, as well as the cap on surge pricing to 1.5X base fare.