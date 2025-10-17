Kerala’s proposed law promises faster public services—will it actually work?

Rules aren’t enough

All this is well and good, but if we are to believe that legislation alone can fix intractable issues, we must ask why the 2012 law failed. In the nearly decade and a half that the earlier law has been in force, not a single penalty has been imposed on a public official. If one were to conclude from that that service delivery had been exemplary or that citizens had no grievances with the official machinery, there would have been no need to scrap the old law entirely and draft a new one. Provisions like recognising electronic communication could easily have been added through an amendment.