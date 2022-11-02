Right to repair durables is a good fix — now we need a law

A recent survey by LocalCircles found that the prohibitive costs of repairing/servicing a gadget was the primary reasons why as many as one in two households surveyed had opted to replace a gadget which was less than five years old, instead of trying to repair it. Nearly a fifth of the respondents also said they had tried through the brand’s network but failed, while another 10 per cent said that the process of actually connecting with the service network of a brand was unclear. The findings suggested that the after- sales service economy was “broken", LocalCircles said.