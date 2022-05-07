RIL’s $100 billion milestone, powered by diversification

For RIL, this is a significant change in trajectory. So far, its growth has been powered largely by the refining and petrochemicals business. Make no mistake, it’s going to stay that way for quite some time to come. But what the diversifications into data and retail have done is to change RIL from a predominantly B-to-B company into one of the biggest B-to-C players in the country. Reliance Jio’s total customer base as of 31 March 2022 stood at 410.2 million, while the company claims the retail division has more than 153 million registered customers and serves over 1,00,000 customers every hour through its stores.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}