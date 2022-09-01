RIL's small Campa Cola deal poses big worry for giants3 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 07:31 AM IST
- Moving out of the private label business–where distribution is guaranteed–and into the FMCG space proper poses a number of challenges.
Reliance Industries’ acquisition of carbonated beverages maker Pure Drinks and the associated Campa brands is less than miniscule by RIL’s standards. At a reported ₹22 crore, the once iconic soft drinks brand cost Reliance just 0.001 per cent of its net profits in just the first quarter of the current financial year.