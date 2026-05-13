RIP Dubai? This city is a lot more resilient than its post-war obituary writers seem to think

The business of Amsterdam is not in the charming old city with its cobbled streets, canals and museums (where tourists flock) but in Schiphol. The business of Dubai is not so much in its gleaming steel and glass skyscrapers or palm fronded mansions but in its ports and gigantic airport. Outsiders and visitors see what they have come to see, which is the cosmetic image. The structure of the city, its bones, muscles and organs (the messy parts) are mostly hidden from view.