Rise in infant mortality shows that the US needs to take better care of its moms
The role of abortion bans in the US setback on infant mortality is being studied. Policy to improve obstetric care must keep up with policy that undercuts it.
New provisional data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer a horrible statistic: The infant death rate in the US rose by 3% in 2022 to 5.6 deaths per 1,000 live births, the first significant increase in about 20 years. It’s too soon to know if this is the start of a terrible trend or one bad year. Public health researchers will need time and more granular data to unravel factors behind the rise in infant deaths.