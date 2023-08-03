Opinion
Rise of local brands reflects increased buying power of ‘the masses’
Summary
- The sale of fast-moving consumer goods, a direct measure of the income levels of the less affluent, continues to grow faster than inflation. Local brands are growing almost 50% faster than their national counterparts
The rise of the masses as value-conscious consumers could pose a challenge to established national brands, says a recent report.
