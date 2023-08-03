Rise of local brands reflects increased buying power of ‘the masses’

The story builds on two trends. One, the faster growth of smaller, local brands in comparison with big, national brands in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment; and two, a survey by Redseer which estimated that by 2030 the segment dubbed “the masses", with annual incomes of ₹2.5-10 lakh, will account for 65% of the market for consumer goods, up from 50% in 2016 and 53% in 2022.

A statistical projection is a statistical projection, and only as good as its assumptions, not to mention the reliability of the data used. Right now, when it comes to relatively large purchases, the low-income segments show signs of distress rather than robust energy.

In housing, the action is in bigger and more luxurious apartments. Two-wheeler sales are struggling, and in the latest results only TVS met analysts’ expectations, while both Bajaj and Hero disappointed. In passenger vehicles, the relatively expensive sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment zooms ahead while sales of entry-level cars refuse to move out of first gear.

The signals emerging from these trends indicate that purchasing power at low income levels is not rising, which would seem to contradict Redseer’s optimism. However, there are mitigating circumstances.

One of these is higher interest rates in response to inflation and the need to bolster the rupee in the face of the US Fed’s rate hikes and consequent shifting of capital to dollar assets. Relatively expensive durables tend to sell among “the masses" only when financing is easy. Higher interest rates thus hamper sales of, say, two-wheelers and cars, by the non-affluent.

In the case of real estate, there is the additional factor of growing scarcity of space to build on. When extra land is squeezed out of a shrinking supply, every additional square foot becomes more expensive. Higher interest rates also dissuade real-estate purchases by the poor.

What directly measures the income levels of the less affluent is the sale of FMCG. It continues to grow faster than inflation, and that is a sign of health. Local brands are growing almost 50% faster than large, national brands, according to a finding by a division of Kantar, as reported in the story mentioned earlier. National-brand sales growth in 2022 was 8.5%, while the figure was 12.7% for local brands. And who are the primary consumers of local brands? The masses.

The chief financial officer of Hindustan UniLever is quoted in the report saying that the faster growth of local brands and their rising share of the market is a reflection of falling commodity prices. Smaller companies are apparently able to take advantage of falling input costs better than big companies. This is, indeed, plausible. Take processed foods, for instance. Centrally produced, transported over long distances, stocked and distributed on the strength of large advertisement campaigns, the products of national brands have more additional costs than those of local brands. When the raw-material costs fall, local brands are able to adjust their prices more quickly than national brands. But this is surely not the only factor at work.

We live in an age in which the sharing of information is far more widespread than in the past. Products are rated by thousands of consumers, and these ratings are viewed by hundreds of thousands in different parts of the country. WhatsApp groups abound and ‘word of mouth’ has far greater reach. If a local brand finds favour with some people, even without the help of online influencers, word can get around that this substitute for a more expensive offering from a national brand is perfectly adequate. People also migrate more than they used to, within states as well as across state and national boundaries, and spread the word about brands they like.

If people expect that their incomes will rise in the medium term, the urge builds to increase and diversify consumption in line with the variety of goods and services they see advertised on TV and online. That would mean conserving the outlay on individual items of consumption, which, in turn, would mean seeking out value-for-money brands rather than sticking with familiar ones.

If a cheaper, adequate substitute is available, the average consumer will take it, and may even use the savings to try a new product, further expanding and deepening the consumption market.

Demonetisation and the pandemic hurt income-boosting migration to towns and the growth of small enterprises. But that will pass. India’s internally driven growth story is largely intact and should raise incomes for all sections of society. The rise of smaller, local brands is a necessary corollary to such spreading prosperity, rather than a threat to established brands. These brands could, in fact, launch more premium and more affordable sub-brands to cater to rising prosperity across the board.