Rise of local brands reflects increased buying power of ‘the masses’

We live in an age in which the sharing of information is far more widespread than in the past. Products are rated by thousands of consumers, and these ratings are viewed by hundreds of thousands in different parts of the country. WhatsApp groups abound and ‘word of mouth’ has far greater reach. If a local brand finds favour with some people, even without the help of online influencers, word can get around that this substitute for a more expensive offering from a national brand is perfectly adequate. People also migrate more than they used to, within states as well as across state and national boundaries, and spread the word about brands they like.

