Rishad Premji, not just Delaporte, must carry the can at Wipro

It seems Azim Premji is unhappy at how his software-led conglomerate Wipro Ltd is doing. Revenues and profits have shrunk for three quarters on the trot and the company has said it expects the topline to contract again in the December quarter. Premji is said to have had a come-to-Jesus conversation with CEO Thierry Delaporte and a chat with son, the company’s executive chairman Rishad Premji.

Wipro has been in a funk for a while. Delaporte was hired in July 2020, just when the covid pandemic was taking hold. His remit was to match and then overtake the growth of its peers, and in turn salvage a stock that had been underperforming not just sectoral indices but also broader benchmark indices for a few years.

Newcomer’s swagger

The veteran — who ended his 25 years at Capgemini as COO — played with a straight bat, to use a cricketing term, choosing to be candid in conversations. “I know I’m good at one thing: getting things done," he told Bloomberg in an interview five months after taking over at Wipro. “In year one, we’ll accelerate growth; in year two, we’ll be at the growth level of our competitors; and in year three, we will outdo them."

If there was a hint of cockiness in that statement, industry watchers and company insiders chose to ignore it. For one, Delaporte is one of very few foreign nationals who have helmed an Indian conglomerate. Wipro’s crosstown rival Infosys had Vishal Sikka, a US citizen, as its CEO between 2014 and 2017, but he had Indian roots, having grown up in Vadodara.

Second, the 56-year-old Delaporte was coming in after the 18-quarter reign of Abidali Neemuchwala, who started well but quickly saw growth falter. He fell well short of his stated goal of increasing Wipro’s revenues to $15 billion by 2020. Its revenue in fiscal year 2020 was $8.1 billion.

Cut to the current day. Analysts predict that Wipro’s annual revenues for the current fiscal year will be less than its fiscal year 2023’s $11 billion. Rival HCL Tech, which overtook Wipro on revenue in fiscal year 2019 to bag the #3 spot, continues to steam ahead. It expects to expand its FY23 topline of $12.6 billion by 5-6% in FY24.

The revenue guidance at Infosys — headed by Delaporte’s former Capgemini colleague, Salil Parikh — this fiscal is 1% to 2.5% over last year’s $18.54 billion. TCS has not provided guidance on FY24 revenue (it raked in nearly nearly $28 billion in FY23) though its COO has said double-digit growth this year “appears a tall order".

Missed targets

Clearly Delaporte has not delivered growth, even though Wipro’s shares have doubled during his term so far (his contract runs until July 2025), tracking the Sensex and shares of Infosys.

This has happened despite unprecedented churn amid a massive restructuring over the past four years. In early 2021, Wipro reorganised itself into four strategic market units and two global business lines, replacing several P&Ls spread across seven strategic business units, service lines and nine geographies. The reorganisation envisaged fewer managerial layers, but the resulting attrition has done more harm than good.

More than half of Wipro’s 750 executives ranked general manager and above are no longer with the company, leaving a hole at the top and, more importantly, hurting confidence in the organisation and its stakeholders. High-profile exits include those of CFO Jatin Dalal, who joined rival Cognizant, and chief growth officer Stephanie Trautman. Today, just three of Wipro’s 11 executive committee members have been at the company for more than three years.

Rishad Premji, 46, has underscored his and the Wipro board’s support for Delaporte, but things don’t look good for the CEO.

What will Azim Premji do?

Azim Premji is known to give his lieutenants a long rope, but when it comes to performance, he is as hard-nosed and decisive as they come. Delaporte is the eighth chief executive at Wipro. Ashok Soota quit in 1999 and Vivek Paul in 2005. Premji held the position for the next three years. Suresh Vaswani and Girish Paranjpe left in 2011, T K Kurien in 2016, and Neemuchwala in 2020.

Except for Soota, who left Wipro (some say in a huff over unshared spoils from the company he helped build) to found Mindtree Consulting, and Kurien, who stepped down on completing his five-year term, there is a common theme in all the departures: underperformance or cultural dissonance.

Vivek Paul grew Wipro’s books well, but he constantly ran afoul of the old guard over his aggressive style and press savvy. They felt he was becoming more of a brand ambassador than a company man. Vaswani and Paranjpe, both Wipro insiders, were let go because, in Premji’s words, “We have underperformed relative to the competition, and relative to our potential as a company." Neemuchwala’s unmet $15 billion revenue target was his undoing, though his exit was linked to personal commitments.

Azim Premji has a track record of cutting loose senior executives who underdeliver on promises. Delaporte has only to cast his eyes over at Cognizant, a New Jersey-headquartered tech services provider with most of its operations in India. In January, the Cognizant board and CEO Brian Humphries parted ways in “an involuntary termination without cause" — in other words, he was fired — after years of underperformance and doubts about growth prospects under his watch. What the board statement omitted was that Humphries had shaken up the company’s ranks so much that morale was at an all-time low and even senior members were losing confidence in the firm’s direction. Cognizant appointed Infosys veteran S Ravi Kumar to replace Humphries.

Announcements from Wipro’s head office in Bangalore are likely to be similar, and in line with Azim Premji’s previous decisions. Though he doesn’t chair the board of directors and his term as director, unless extended, runs until June 2024, he remains the biggest shareholder and has immense sway over the board.

The bigger question he will be grappling with concerns his son. As executive chairman, how much of the company’s and Delaporte’s poor performance rests with Rishad?