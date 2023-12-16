Rishad Premji, not just Delaporte, must carry the can at Wipro
Summary
- History shows that the reticent Azim Premji can be ruthless with his CEOs when Wipro lags its peers. But will he hold his son to the same standard?
It seems Azim Premji is unhappy at how his software-led conglomerate Wipro Ltd is doing. Revenues and profits have shrunk for three quarters on the trot and the company has said it expects the topline to contract again in the December quarter. Premji is said to have had a come-to-Jesus conversation with CEO Thierry Delaporte and a chat with son, the company’s executive chairman Rishad Premji.