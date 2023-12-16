Rishad Premji, not just Delaporte, must carry the can at Wipro

Azim Premji has a track record of cutting loose senior executives who underdeliver on promises. Delaporte has only to cast his eyes over at Cognizant, a New Jersey-headquartered tech services provider with most of its operations in India. In January, the Cognizant board and CEO Brian Humphries parted ways in “an involuntary termination without cause" — in other words, he was fired — after years of underperformance and doubts about growth prospects under his watch. What the board statement omitted was that Humphries had shaken up the company’s ranks so much that morale was at an all-time low and even senior members were losing confidence in the firm’s direction. Cognizant appointed Infosys veteran S Ravi Kumar to replace Humphries.