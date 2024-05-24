Rishi Sunak’s election call makes no sense, but is good news

It also brings forward the prospect of a period of political stability. The Labour Party is not guaranteed to win the election: the campaign to come will subject its leaders to closer scrutiny than any they have received to date . Big question-marks hover over Labour’s interventionist instincts and how it might handle the difficult trade-offs that actual power would bring, most obviously over tax and spending. But Britain’s deep-rooted problems—ailing public services, insufficient housing, stagnant productivity and more—cannot be solved by a Conservative government that is consumed by factionalism, incapable of building things and dogmatic about issues that might help the economy grow faster, including a closer relationship with the European Union. The Tories could have waited another six months to face the voters. Six weeks is better for Britain.