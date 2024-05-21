Rishi Sunak’s visa politics has implications for Indian students
Summary
- As Britain's political landscape shifts, Rishi Sunak's decisions could reshape the future for thousands of Indian students. Will he choose short-term political gain or the long-term benefits of youthful talent?
Does the political survival of Britain’s first Indian-origin prime minister call for the sacrifice of the dreams of thousands of Indian students aspiring to study in the UK and find a job there to pay off the loans they have taken to finance their education?