Rising bond yields abroad have implications for India: policymakers must stay alert

Narayan Ramachandran
5 min read7 Sep 2026, 04:00 PM IST
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Global bond markets have seen a sell-off, significantly impacting residential and commercial markets.
Summary
As bond yields surge across the world amid high levels of uncertainty, credit is set to get costlier and India can’t expect to escape its impact. It must stick to its path of reforms and fiscal prudence. This is not a time for wanton economic populism.

The name is bond, treasury bond. And like the legendary Ian Fleming character in the James Bond spy series, treasury bonds are creating a flutter in global markets. I am referring here primarily to the US Treasury bond market, which at about $30 trillion is the single largest (geographic) asset class in the world.

Given the size of the US economy and the dollar’s continuing global dominance, the US Treasury market widely serves as the benchmark for all other bond markets. Some might argue that it also serves an important role in setting the price of risky assets around the world.

Like all governments, the US issues short-dated and long-dated bonds ranging in maturity from four weeks to 30 years. These bonds are priced along a ‘yield curve,’ with short-dated bonds typically yielding lower than long-dated bonds.

Also Read | Roubini: Will the global bond market rout hit stocks and economic growth?

On occasion, this can get reversed, when short rates are high and long rates are low; this typically signifies an impending recession. The short-end of the yield curve is strongly influenced by actions of the central bank. The long-end is typically priced as a combination of factors, including perceived risk of price fluctuations during the duration of the bond, economic growth prospects, future inflation and the issuer’s fiscal burden (which is usually measured in terms of government debt as a proportion of GDP).

US long bond yields have risen sharply this year, up about 60 basis points (equivalent to 0.60 percentage points) on a year-to-date basis and about 70-80 basis points from recent lows. This translates to about a 10% decline in 30-year bond prices, a massive move for such a large market.

The proximal reasons for this dramatic shift are three fold. One, the extraordinary increase in debt funding for the artificial intelligence (AI) capital expenditure boom is making the issuance of all bonds including treasuries more expensive. Two, the total size of US national debt has crossed the psychologically important mark of $40 trillion. Three, the risk of persistent inflation has not abated since the US Federal Reserve has not been able to reduce inflation to its target of 2% since it began this rate cycle.

Also Read | Quantitative tightening: central banks should reduce balance sheets carefully

This rise in US long bond yields has been infectious. Japan’s long bond yields have reached their highest in 30 years and UK gilts also touched the highest since just before the global financial crisis of 2008. Indian long bond yields, both for the 10-year and thinly traded 30-year bonds, have moved a more modest 30 basis points year-to-date.

Amid these record moves, US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent has resorted to extraordinary intervention in global bond markets by announcing greater buybacks by the US Treasury and also assisting Japan’s effort to defend the yen.

These actions are beginning to lose steam, with markets ‘seeing through’ the intervention and yields returning to pre-intervention highs. Continuing hostilities in West Asia are keeping the uncertainty premium high on long-dated instruments.

The first to suffer collateral damage is the housing market in the US. Mortgage rates have seen a near one-for-one pass-through from bond yields. Consequently, home sales are below an annualized five million homes for a fourth straight year and housing starts are down 13% year-on-year.

Global bond markets have seen a sell-off, significantly impacting residential and commercial markets. Emerging markets have also been impacted, but those with large reserves have been able to cushion and manage the transmission.

The US government is not at any risk of defaulting on its dollar obligations (it can after all print dollars), but the price volatility of long bonds can have significant implications for everything from the US cost of borrowing to the economics of AI.

The circularity embedded in the AI ecosystem, which features high borrowings, heavy vendor financing, insufficient demand, weak current revenues and opaque unit economics, is likely to be the biggest risk that arises from long bond yield upmoves.

Also Read | Cost of capital: can America take on its Treasury bond market?

All this is bad news for India. The Reserve Bank of India will have little choice but to move at least pari passu with any Fed rate hike or risk further erosion of its currency value. India’s stock market has been underperforming for two years, with a dramatic 25% deficit year-to-date in dollar terms versus the S&P 500.

With virtually no presence in the global AI investment landscape, flows to India have been crowded out by both safe capital (given the higher yields) and risky capital (given the preference for the AI trade).

From a cross-border perspective, the best hope for the Indian stock market is to act as a relative hedge against the collapse of the AI bubble. Domestic flows continue through SIPs, but this has not prevented a market decline in local currency terms of nearly 8% year-to-date. The Indian market has been flat for a little over two years now.

The lesson for India is to keep chipping away at economic reforms, enabling the ease of business and deepening of profit pools. Contrary to the West, India, given its stage of development, must act with fiscal prudence. The dangerous trend of Indian states resorting to competitive economic populism does not augur well for India’s overall fiscal position. In the longer term, economic growth, inflation and long-bond yields will determine flows into the country.

P.S: “I used to think... I wanted to come back as the president or the Pope or a .400 baseball hitter. Now I want to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody,” said American political adviser James Carville.

The author is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand

About the Author

Narayan Ramachandran

Narayan Ramachandran has been a Mint contributor for 16 years and writes a fortnightly column called “A Visible Hand”. He spent over three decades on Wall Street, most of it with Morgan Stanley. Narayan was the country head of Morgan Stanley India, leading all of the Group's businesses. Prior to that, he was the head and lead portfolio manager of Morgan Stanley’s Global Emerging Markets and Global Asset Allocation teams, managing over $25 billion in assets. He began his career at Goldman Sachs.<br><br>Narayan is Chairman of TeamLease Services, as well as Unitus Group, India's largest social enterprise bank. Narayan is also Chairman of Vivriti Next and UC Inclusive Credit, which are pioneering firms working on bringing credit to underserved markets.<br><br>In the 2010s, Narayan finished a full eight-year term as Chairman of RBL Bank, one of India's fastest growing banks. He serves as the Chairman and co-founder of InKlude Labs, a social business enterprise working in the field of education and public health. Through InKlude Labs, Narayan works with deserving enterprises to help them scale. He is currently working on incubating the Center for Wildlife Studies and Asan Cup, a feminine hygiene start-up.<br><br>He served as General Partner and Member of the Global Strategy Advisory Board of L Catterton Asia, a consumer-focused growth equity firm. He is an active private equity investor in financial services, technology, social enterprises and consumer businesses. He is co-founder and Fellow at the Takshashila Institution, a public policy school and think-tank. He teaches an online graduate-level course on contemporary economics.<br><br>Narayan received a BTech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Narayan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

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