Rising bond yields abroad have implications for India: policymakers must stay alert

The name is bond, treasury bond. And like the legendary Ian Fleming character in the James Bond spy series, treasury bonds are creating a flutter in global markets. I am referring here primarily to the US Treasury bond market, which at about $30 trillion is the single largest (geographic) asset class in the world.
Given the size of the US economy and the dollar’s continuing global dominance, the US Treasury market widely serves as the benchmark for all other bond markets. Some might argue that it also serves an important role in setting the price of risky assets around the world.