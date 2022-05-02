Rising inflation cannot be fought well without global coordination

The difference in core inflation between the US and the eurozone does suggest that aggregate demand, even if not the primary cause of today’s price pressures, played a greater role in the US. Moreover, the rise in demand happened for a good reason. US President Joe Biden’s administration implemented one of the largest government spending packages in American history, with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan forming part of a total pandemic stimulus of nearly 25% of gross domestic product (GDP) to support the more vulnerable segments of society during the covid crisis. Although inflation is high, poorer Americans are better protected than they otherwise would have been.