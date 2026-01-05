Rising tensions around Taiwan, with the US, China and North Korea all involved, point to a stormy 2026 for East Asia

The Trump-Xi bromance could sour: On the surface, Trump and Xi appear to have found a new warmth—but it’s fragile. Xi won the trade war in 2025, which means Trump is going into next year on the back foot. That won’t be lost in Washington, no matter how loud the bluster. While the rapprochement has been welcomed by markets, a lot could go wrong. They will have an opportunity to meet at least four times in 2026, providing multiple occasions for relations to head south.