Rising youth and female employment are good signs for India’s economy
Summary
- More of our youth are at work even as women increasingly join the workforce in trends that reveal not distress (as critics say), but progress. We could combine our demographic dividend with Goldin’s U-Curve on women’s labour participation.
Two recent developments with respect to India’s labour market warrant our attention. First, the United Nations estimated India to have surpassed China as the world’s most populous country, with our share of working age population to increase for another 13 years. Second, Professor Claudia Goldin won the Nobel Prize in Economics for her work on female participation in the workforce. These have coincided with the release of India’s annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in record time last month, allowing us to place current trends in youth and female employment in perspective.