Risk alert: Ensure masala safety for the sake of ‘Make in India’

As residual substances act as a pretext in some Western markets for non-tariff barriers, bans placed on Indian exports are sometimes viewed as cynical ploys to keep our stuff out. In 2014, the EU briefly banned import of Alphonso mangoes and four vegetables from India. The same year, Saudi Arabia barred Indian chilli on charges of high pesticide residue. However, before fingers can be pointed, it is our job to ensure the quality of our produce. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done. Hong Kong’s Centre for Food Safety had issued a ban on three MDH mixes and one Everest mix on 5 April. Three days later, the FSSAI actually raised the maximum residue limits of pesticides in spices and culinary herbs by an order that some scientists have protested as scandalous. It was only this Monday, though, that word got around of foreign bans, memes began to swirl on social media and our regulator took note.