Why are banks letting a useful tool for risk management gather dust?
Deep Narayan 5 min read 21 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
Risk appetite statements (RAS) were meant to serve a purpose, not become another tick-box routine. To rescue the concept, banks must state their risk appetites on the basis of metrics that turn these statements into steering wheels.
