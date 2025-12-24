It is heartening that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to adopt a risk-based framework for deposit insurance to replace a one-size-fits-all one which does not distinguish between banks on the basis of their individual risk profiles.
Next year’s shift to risk-based deposit insurance could help depositors make better banking choices
SummaryFor long, all banks have paid the same price for deposit insurance, regardless of varying risk levels. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided on a shift to risk-based premiums. It’s a good move. It should push banks to manage risk better and also help depositors gauge safety.
