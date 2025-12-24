Next year’s shift to risk-based deposit insurance could help depositors make better banking choices

Full insurance cover for deposits may seem like an ideal solution. But it is sub- optimal. It gives rise to what economists call ‘moral hazard.’ If banks know depositors will be repaid regardless of how they conduct their business, they have an incentive to chase risky assets in pursuit of higher profits. While the quantum of insurance is frequently debated—it was hiked from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh in 2020—the related issue of the premium to be charged has seldom received the attention it deserves.