Over the course of just three days last week, India witnessed three important developments in the banking space, all of which have a significant bearing on the larger issue of financial stability.
Watch out for risky links in the banking system—India’s economy depends on its reliability
SummaryRBI’s withdrawal of Paytm Payments Bank’s banking licence signalled its commitment to financial stability. However, its nod for a lightly regulated non-bank financial player to access its core payments system raises questions of risk exposure.
Over the course of just three days last week, India witnessed three important developments in the banking space, all of which have a significant bearing on the larger issue of financial stability.
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