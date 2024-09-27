Opinion
Ritesh Agarwal's ambitions for Oyo are still intact
Summary
- Oyo's acquisition of Motel 6 aims to enhance its US presence and profitability, positioning it for a potential public listing after past failures. But how long will it take for Ritesh Agarwal to return Oyo to its 2019 peak
Oyo’s acquisition of Motel 6, an American budget hotel chain, should boost its chances of pulling off a successful public listing in the coming years, after two failed attempts.
