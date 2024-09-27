Ritesh Agarwal's ambitions for Oyo are still intact

Oyo’s maiden net profit, posted last year, is likely to increase in the coming years, especially if it can revive sales growth. It’s easy to forget that Agarwal is still only 30 years old. He has time on his side. But it will likely take several years more for him to return Oyo to its 2019 peak — a cautionary tale for entrepreneurs whose unfettered ambition leads them to lose touch with the reality of daily operations.