Rivers older than the flow of blood in our veins

Recent world headlines have more and more frequently reported disturbing news on the state of the world’s rivers. The Amazon has experienced its worst drought perhaps in recorded history. The Euphrates, a cradle of civilization, is perilously close to drying up. The Brahmaputra lurches from flood to drought, as do the Nile and Yangtze. Water levels in the Colorado, Rhine and Danube have all declined precipitously, with shipping, transport and power at threat. And in India, at March end, at least 13 rivers draining into the Bay of Bengal had no water.

Since time immemorial, rivers have granted life-giving water and deposited rich sediments that become fertile alluvial soil on which entire civilizations have sprung up. Hunter gatherers have been lured into agricultural domesticity and settled by river banks. With their granaries and stomachs full, settlers had time to create pottery, build cities, create art, play games, punch coins, trade far afield and express their inner muse through writing.

In cognizance of how they sustain life, every culture reveres its rivers. The Ganga embodies this with its ‘Ganga jal’ believed to sanctify, purify and heal. The Te Awa Tupua in New Zealand is revered by Whanganui tribes as an actual tupuna, or ancestor. Ancient Egyptians saw the Nile as an incarnation of the deity Hapi and its annual flooding was considered so sacred that it marked the New Year in their calendar.

Besides religious spirituality, a river’s curves inspire mathematical wonder. Simon Singh, the mathematician, notes that Einstein was the first to propose that there is a battle beyond order and chaos in the simple poetry of a river’s meander. Even in their craziest meanders, rivers obey a magical symmetry, like much of nature, with an average ratio of π between the actual length and the direct distance between the source of the river and its mouth, where it merges into the sea beyond.

While we may associate rivers with a certain country or state, rivers themselves belong to no nationality. Or rather, they belong to many. The Brahmaputra river begins its life in the Angsi Glacier in the mythically imbued Mount Kailash in Tibet, where it is known as the Tsang Po or Yarlung Zangbo. It enters India in Arunachal Pradesh and is called first the Dihang and then the Brahmaputra. In Bangladesh, it’s known as the Jamuna until it merges with the Ganga as the Padma and enters the Bay of Bengal through the dense mangrove forests of the Sunderbans.

The Mekong easily and liltingly embraces six names as it flows through Asia: Dza Chu in Tibet, Lancang Jiang in China, Mekaung Myit in Myanmar, Mae Nam Khong in Thailand and Laos, Tônlé Thum in Cambodia and Cuu Long Giang in Vietnam. But it is the Danube that boasts of the most nationalities, emerging in Germany and flowing through no less than 10 countries before it empties out into the Black Sea in Moldova and Ukraine.

A river’s identity in many ways is a historical and geographical artefact. Sovereign boundaries dating back to the Treaty of Westphalia are perhaps four or five hundred years old, modern state boundaries maybe a couple of hundred, but a river dates back millions of years. The Narmada, for instance, is estimated to be almost 150 million years old. By contrast, the Brahmaputra, like the young fold Himalayas, is relatively young by riparian standards—only about 9 million years old. The Indus river arising from the same glacier as the Brahmaputra in Mount Kailash appears to be older (about 25 million years old) and gives its name to the Indus Valley Civilization that arose on its banks.

The Indus, like the Himalayas, is pivotal to understanding the context and navigating the geography of the subcontinent. Known as the Sindhu in Sanskrit, the Hínduš to Persians, the Indós in Greek and then adapted by Romans to Indus, the river gave India its name. An Indus tributary, the Jhelum, has been immortalized in a seminal moment in world history in 326 BCE, when Alexander defeated King Porus by secretly crossing the Jhelum in the middle of the night. He landed on a small island in the river, but eventually made his way across and surprised Porus on the other side in the ‘Battle of the Hydaspes,’ as it was known in Greek. Whether the exchange between Alexander and Porus took place exactly as it has been characterized in legend, lore and history books is a matter of debate, but the fact remains that something in the story has captivated generations. Alexander may have turned back and returned to Macedonia, leaving the land of the Indós, but the Jhelum or Hydaspes has echoed across the ages.

Despite their vital cultural, historical and spiritual legacy, however, rivers have not been protected worldwide even as climate change, pollution and unchecked development have reduced water levels, rendered them toxic and dried them in some cases to a trickle. There have been stirrings around the world to grant rivers legal protection. The 2008 Ecuadorian constitution grants legally enforceable rights to nature—including rivers, mountains, forests, the air and islands. The Te Awa Tupua in New Zealand was recognized legally in 2017 by the government as a person. Columbia’s Constitutional Court granted legal personhood to the River Atrato that same year. In 2019, the High Court of Bangladesh recognized the river Turag (and all other rivers) as a living entity with legal rights.

In India, Article 51A of the Constitution states that every citizen has a duty “to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers, and wildlife" but this has not amounted to any enforceable protection for rivers. The Uttarakhand high court in 2017 declared the Ganga and Yamuna living entities (on religious grounds), but this was overturned shortly thereafter by the Supreme Court. A movement spearheaded by conservationist Rajendra Singh, the ‘Waterman of India,’ and the organization Jal Biradari to codify the “Rights of Rivers" in Maharashtra is picking up momentum.

It is about time we acknowledged the seminal role of rivers in human culture and existence. Primordial life itself originated in a water hole. Most major rivers predate human civilization itself and have an entire history of their own to tell long before we came along. The Amazon even reversed course to flow into the Atlantic to accommodate the Andes mountain about 100 million years ago. In our after life, our soul crossing the final river is a common metaphor in many religions. Hopefully, on this shore, rivers will be accorded the rights and protection they deserve.

Shonar Lala Chinoy is a Mumbai-based development economist, writer and bibliophile.