Rivers older than the flow of blood in our veins
Summary
- These sustainers of life and cradles of civilization are suffering from both climate change and human neglect. They predate the evolution of our species by millions of years and we must awaken to the rights and protection they deserve.
Recent world headlines have more and more frequently reported disturbing news on the state of the world’s rivers. The Amazon has experienced its worst drought perhaps in recorded history. The Euphrates, a cradle of civilization, is perilously close to drying up. The Brahmaputra lurches from flood to drought, as do the Nile and Yangtze. Water levels in the Colorado, Rhine and Danube have all declined precipitously, with shipping, transport and power at threat. And in India, at March end, at least 13 rivers draining into the Bay of Bengal had no water.