Rivers older than the flow of blood in our veins

The Indus, like the Himalayas, is pivotal to understanding the context and navigating the geography of the subcontinent. Known as the Sindhu in Sanskrit, the Hínduš to Persians, the Indós in Greek and then adapted by Romans to Indus, the river gave India its name. An Indus tributary, the Jhelum, has been immortalized in a seminal moment in world history in 326 BCE, when Alexander defeated King Porus by secretly crossing the Jhelum in the middle of the night. He landed on a small island in the river, but eventually made his way across and surprised Porus on the other side in the ‘Battle of the Hydaspes,’ as it was known in Greek. Whether the exchange between Alexander and Porus took place exactly as it has been characterized in legend, lore and history books is a matter of debate, but the fact remains that something in the story has captivated generations. Alexander may have turned back and returned to Macedonia, leaving the land of the Indós, but the Jhelum or Hydaspes has echoed across the ages.