Opinion
We must redesign our public safety signs to save lives
Summary
- How to keep people off railway tracks? Most hazard signage in use today was designed long ago and has not proven effective. Studies of how humans respond to stimuli suggests that the use of photographs depicting fear could trigger the desired safety behaviour.
Imagine you are walking on railway tracks on a bridge across a river and you see a train fast approaching on those tracks. You would be extremely lucky if you have time to rush inside one of the refuge bays by the side of the tracks on railway bridges.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more