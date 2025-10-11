Robert Clive: The conman whose plunder built the British India Empire
Summary
While Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh, and Abdul Telgi were criminals, Robert Clive was knighted and feted.
Move over Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh, and Abdul Telgi. For sheer white-collar crime, no one in Indian history can compare to Robert Clive, who made looting a fine art and whose spoils would leave contemporary financial crooks looking like small-time thieves.
