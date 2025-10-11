Robert Clive: The conman whose plunder built the British India Empire

Clive set the model for the “nabob" (an anglicization of nawab), referring to EIC gentlemen returning from India with obscene amounts of money. They were hated and envied equally, and regarded as coarse upstarts polluting British politics with Indian lucre. A 1984 paper by Philip Lawson & Jim Phillips is aptly titled: “Our Execrable Banditti": Perceptions of Nabobs in Mid-Eighteenth Century Britain. Once back in Britain, they proceeded to construct palace residences, purchased seats in parliament, married into old-money households, and washed dirty money in aristocratic respectability.