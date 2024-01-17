Robert Solow: Nobel laureate and an exemplary human being
Summary
- Although he was a towering figure in the field of economics, he will be remembered by those who know him for his modesty, integrity, lack of pretence and natural human warmth.
The recent passing of legendary MIT economist and Nobel laureate Robert Solow at the age of 99 has triggered a wave of tributes honouring his pioneering research, which deepened our understanding of the relationship between investment, technology and economic growth. His monumental contributions to the field are widely acknowledged, but for me his passing creates a profound and unexpected sense of personal loss.