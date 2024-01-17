Robert Solow: Nobel laureate and an exemplary human being

One of my last interactions with Solow occurred shortly after I became the Chief Economic Adviser to the Indian government. During my first few months in the role, as I struggled to deal with politicians and business leaders, I found myself longing for the intellectual environment of academia. While corresponding with Solow on some policy issues, I told him that I was not enjoying my current job and that I missed the world of research and writing. In his typically avuncular manner, he responded with a handwritten letter, emphasizing the importance of effective policymaking and urging me to dig in my heels and do my best, despite the personal sacrifices this might involve.