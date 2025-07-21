Robotaxi battle royale: Uber’s latest move should worry Tesla
Elon Musk’s EV maker may get left in the dust by rivals in the emerging market for driverless taxis if it doesn’t get its act together. How this market shapes up is unknown, but Tesla can’t take the leadership for granted that’s priced into its stock.
Conventional wisdom has it that the rise of robotaxis is bad for Uber and oh-so-good for Tesla. But conventional wisdom is the antithesis of disruption. Along comes a deal to hammer home the point: Uber’s autonomous vehicle partnership with Lucid and Nuro. Tesla should watch out.