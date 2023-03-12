Rohit Jawa’s track record suggests he’ll thrive at HUL4 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 12:11 PM IST
- The new CEO is, however, a relative stranger to the Indian media, having climbed the ranks at Unilever mostly outside the country
Sanjiv Mehta is passing on the baton at Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to Rohit Jawa, another Unilever veteran, who has served in various capacities all over the world. Jawa has big shoes to fill, but his track record and the goodwill he enjoys from fellow professionals suggest he will thrive in the role.
