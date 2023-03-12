Rohit Jawa’s track record suggests he’ll thrive at HUL

In July 2017, India transitioned to the Goods and Services Tax. A change of tax regime need not signal a crisis, but in India we have the ability to create crises out of thin air. The handling of inventories already out in the system when the transition to GST commenced was one that the FMCG giant handled admirably, given the millions of stock keeping units (SKUs) on which it had to change the labelling.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}