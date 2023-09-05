Rolex’s direct retail stake may shake up a big seller’s market3 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:09 PM IST
Profits depend on timepiece allocation by this sought-after brand
You can’t buy shares in Rolex SA. It’s a privately held firm. The closest investors can get is probably Britain’s Watches of Switzerland Group, which generates about half its sales from Rolex timepieces. In effect, WoS is a listed proxy for Rolex. But that status is under threat after Rolex said it would acquire Bucherer, a Swiss retailer of watches and jewellery. WoS now faces a powerful rival, whose owner is its biggest supplier. Despite the slowdown in US luxury demand, there is no shortage of Rolex buyers in retail markets. The tricky thing is getting enough stock of sought-after models. If that is jeopardized, WoS will see sales come under pressure.