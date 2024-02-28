Roll back the Big Indian State and relieve the middle-class
Summary
- Prime Minister Modi has expressed disapproval of excessive government interference in middle-class lives. This should serve as a basis for an overhaul of India’s state apparatus. Minimize meddling by the state.
Speaking at an event on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I want to take the government out of the lives of people. Especially, I don’t approve of government interference in the lives of the middle-class. What is the need of the government everyday and at every step? We should create such a society where government interference is minimal." For the poor, the Indian state would offer support to fulfil basic needs, but for the rest, he said he would end unnecessary intervention as part of his governance agenda over the next five years. In some ways, this is reminiscent of Rajiv Gandhi’s observation of welfare leakages, which squarely focused reformist minds on state inefficiency. Modi’s words focus attention on another aspect of our lived reality in India: the Big State. While “Minimum government, maximum governance" is an oft-cited mantra and ‘Ease of living’ has been a catch-phrase for the administration, his promise will resonate with anyone who has had sarkari encounters.