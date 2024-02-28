Roll back the Big Indian State and relieve the middle-class

A list of reforms to roll back the state’s presence in Indian lives could go on endlessly. The principal pain-points, though, are in evidence all around. Take taxation. As its rationale is valid, taxes are inescapable. But how it is levied makes a difference. Not only does it remain far too complex in India, it’s clear that the middle-class bears an outsized burden. In spite of a ‘faceless’ regime to curb harassment by officials, taxpayers whose ‘high value’ transactions are under watch routinely receive notices asking for explanations. And now there also exists a refundable but pointless levy on money sent overseas that varies by purpose and makes one’s overall tax liability even harder to understand. Likewise, the compliance protocols for anyone trying to create a retirement fund can cause chronic exasperation. Frequent know-your-customer (KYC) updates are just one part of it. The Aadhaar system was meant to subsume other requirements, but a fixation with identity verification seems to have led to a proliferation of paperwork needed for asset ownership. Instead of a digital pivot easing lives, files get jammed between old and new systems. The online interfaces run by most sarkari authorities are so poorly designed that unsuspecting users trying to resolve a hitch often get stuck in an infinite loop. The Centre cannot be singled out for all this. In Delhi, for instance, it was the judiciary that had low-emission private cars pushed off the streets by means of an order against old vehicles; and it’s a municipal body that penalizes home-owners who have not been able to geo-tag their property, as demanded, with no help available from policy enforcers.

