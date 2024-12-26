Room no 56, Miyako hotel: An investing lesson

Nineteen years later, Stimson was America’s secretary of war and the top civilian overseeing wartime operations. “I don’t want Kyoto bombed," he said, as soon as the target committee picked Kyoto as the first city to be destroyed and informed him. While Kyoto ticked all the boxes for the city to be bombed, in all his meetings, Stimson pushed back that Kyoto should not be bombed. While the generals kept wondering why not Kyoto, Stimson finally went to the President and got Kyoto out of the list. Ultimately, the first bomb fell on Hiroshima.