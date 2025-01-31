Opinion
Can we expect the Silk Road founder’s pardon to make America great again?
Summary
- Ross Ulbricht, the man behind a Dark Web platform for masked contraband deals, was nabbed and convicted of his crimes—and then pardoned by Trump. Libertarians cheered, but is this the stuff of greatness?
On 20 January 2025, former President Donald Trump surprised everyone by giving a full presidential pardon to Ross Ulbricht, the man behind Silk Road, a global digital platform on the ‘Dark Web’ for trading in drugs and other contraband.
