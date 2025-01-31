Can we expect the Silk Road founder’s pardon to make America great again?

It is a pity that, after all that work, Ulbricht will just walk out of prison. The Libertarian Party in the US had been asking for his release for a long time, arguing that he did not deserve such a long sentence. Upon issuing the pardon, Trump thundered in a post on his Truth Social platform that “The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern day weaponisation of government against me."