Rosy employment data from PLFS must not lead to policy-level complacency
Summary
- Jobs bear a weak link with economic growth and women's workforce participation remains dismal. Indian employment grew but much of it was on account of women pushed by household distress to take jobs.
If one goes by employment estimates from recently released reports of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), India has no problem of job creation. As per the latest PLFS report of July 2022-June 2023, which was released earlier, the total number of workers in the economy reached its highest level at 563 million based on ‘usual status.’ Compared to 458 million workers in 2017-18 by the same survey, India added 106 million workers in five years.