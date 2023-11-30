Rosy employment data from PLFS must not lead to policy-level complacency

A rise in female employment must not be mistaken for women’s empowerment. A realistic understanding is that it is women who bear the brunt of massive economic changes, including shocks to the economy. They step out to supplement household incomes in times of distress, but tend to retreat when the situation improves for child care and other work at home. Let’s compare Period I (2004-05 to 2011-12) to Period II (2017-18 to 2022-23). The first saw rapid expansion, while growth flagged in the second. Male employment increased at 1.5% per annum in Period I compared to 1.9% in period II. However, female employment actually declined at 2% per annum in Period I compared to an impressive growth of 11% per year in Period II. While women shoulder the larger burden of our care economy, they are also pushed to seek jobs in tough times. And it is usually in the worst kind of employment, with low productivity. Even though women constitute less than a third of India’s workforce, they accounted for two-thirds of its incremental headcount in the last five years. And where did they find employment? In agriculture, despite our total cultivable area declining, labour needs dropping even faster (as a result of mechanization) and farms paying such meagre wages. Women saw their share of regular employment shrink.