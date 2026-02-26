In the past few days, nearly every alternate day has brought news of bomb-threat emails sent to one or more schools in Delhi. The script is wearyingly familiar. An email lands in multiple school inboxes—often routed through encrypted servers, sometimes crudely drafted with digital trails left behind. So far, all have proven to be hoaxes. Yet, there has been no let up and the invisible damage they cause continues.
Routine school bomb threats reflect worrisome social and cultural failures
SummaryBomb threats are mostly ‘pranks’ but their impact runs deeper than disrupted classes and postponed exams. They hurt children’s sense of safety and chip away at social trust. These hoaxes raise unsettling questions about culture, institutions and our ability to protect young minds.
