Routine school bomb threats reflect worrisome social and cultural failures

In the past few days, nearly every alternate day has brought news of bomb-threat emails sent to one or more schools in Delhi. The script is wearyingly familiar. An email lands in multiple school inboxes—often routed through encrypted servers, sometimes crudely drafted with digital trails left behind. So far, all have proven to be hoaxes. Yet, there has been no let up and the invisible damage they cause continues.
After winter air pollution, which now routinely suspends on-campus classes, these anonymous threats have become the city’s other disruptor of education. Each episode may end without physical harm, but the true cost cannot be measured only in cancelled classes, postponed exams or police deployment. It alters society’s idea of safety and a child’s sense of normalcy.
Schools are among the first public institutions that children learn to trust. Young minds internalize a quiet assurance: that adults are in control, routines are reliable and that tomorrow will look much like today. Stability is part of the promise. When bomb threats recur, they chip away at it. The classroom becomes a site of interruption, not just learning.
The damage is subtle, but it accumulates. It would be convenient to frame this purely as a law-and-order problem: anonymous actors exploiting digital anonymity, investigators struggling to trace IP addresses across jurisdictions, encrypted servers masking identities.
But repeat hoaxes say something also about the moral climate of a society. In a culture increasingly mediated by screens—where provocation, virality and spectacle are rewarded—the line between prank and harm blurs. The sender may never see the frightened faces of children or the distress of parents, but they see the reaction through media. In behavioural terms, this feedback loop is powerful for disruptors.
There is an uncomfortable possibility that some of these threats may originate from students trying to delay exams. Even if such cases are rare, the mere plausibility should give us pause. In hyper-competitive educational environments, where exam results carry disproportionate weight and fear of failure is rarely discussed openly, schooling can become synonymous with anxiety.
When academic pressure eclipses emotional resilience, disruption—however misguided—can seem like an escape. If that is the case, the issue is not only criminality; it is also culture. An educational system that prioritizes performance over well-being risks tempting evasion. The solution, then, cannot be limited to policing alone. It must include reflection on how we define success, handle failure and how openly we address stress within our schools.
Child psychology offers further insights. Research shows that repeated exposure to perceived danger—even if no harm occurs—can elevate baseline anxiety in children. It can affect concentration, disturb sleep and weaken a child’s sense of control. The threat may be declared false, but the physiological response it triggers is real. For children already carrying invisible burdens, each disruption compounds unease. The harm is rarely dramatic. It is incremental.
Beyond that lies a broader social concern: the normalization of ambient insecurity. Cities adapt to air pollution by purchasing air purifiers. They adapt to traffic congestion by leaving home earlier. When they begin to adapt to bomb threats by adjusting school calendars and refining evacuation protocols, a deeper erosion may be underway. The belief that certain spaces are always safe begins to weaken.
Enforcement must be credible, investigations swift and transparent. Perpetrators need punishment that deters hoax calls. But society must also confront the cultural currents that make such acts conceivable.
Digital citizenship cannot be reduced to warnings about passwords and privacy settings. It must include conversations on consequences, empathy and civic responsibility. Schools have a responsibility beyond conducting drills. After each incident, children deserve age-appropriate explanations and reassurance. Mental health support should not be an afterthought. Counsellors and trained teachers have an essential role to play in this.
India recently concluded an AI impact summit that celebrated technology and innovation. Such events are meaningful, but they ring hollow if tech sophistication cannot be harnessed to address disruptions like hoax threats. Advanced analytics, inter-agency coordination and better cyber-forensics should make tracing and deterring such acts easier. Technology must serve public trust, not merely national prestige.
Ultimately, recurrent school bomb threats are a social challenge more than a security one. Why do these happen at all? Are our institutions—legal, educational and moral—strong enough to absorb shocks without normalizing them?
As children are remarkably adaptive, they may adapt to such disruptions. The more pressing question is why they should. The responsibility lies with adults—with institutions, educators and governments—to ensure that schools remain anchors of stability in an uncertain world.
The author is a practicing physician and specialist in parenting and child development.