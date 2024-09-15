Royalty ruling: It’s ironic how a judgement can prove so taxing for an economy

Truth is stranger than fiction. The Supreme Court of India seems to have left no stone unturned to make this saying ring true. Even in their wildest imagination, nobody would have thought that when a seven-judge bench of the top court held in India cement vs State of Tamil Nadu that mining royalty is a tax, it had actually meant the exact opposite, that royalty is not a tax. This happened in 1990. What the highest court holds must prevail, so this bad verdict remained the law for several years.