In the time-honoured annals of all the crimes we commit, perhaps the most unwitting is when a cheque of ours is dishonoured by a bank. Not to imply that deception over a payment is never the motive. Under Section 138 of India’s Negotiable Instruments Act, if a cheque bounces due to insufficient funds in the account it’s drawn on, the issuer can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both. And yet, instances of this offence have mounted. About 3.5 million such cases are pending in courts across India, a pile-up that our top court called “grotesque", and account for 30% of the judiciary’s case-load. Last year, the Centre had proposed the decriminalization of several minor offences in the financial sector, including cheque dishonour, so as to turn them into civil violations that would only attract fines. However, it now transpires that stiff resistance from some quarters could thwart this attempt at leniency and rubber cheques may retain their ability to bounce us behind bars. Public consultations are reported to have revealed a high level of faith invested in the deterrent effect of criminal prosecution. This argument cannot camouflage its inherent irony, though, given the evident frequency of this ‘crime’. Also, in an economy shifting to digital payments, the very instrument under debate will soon be outmoded.

It is unclear if the feedback received by the government is a fair representation of popular opinion. Even if it is, which seems unlikely, the Centre should go ahead and rid us of the legal provision that penalizes so harshly the issuance of dud cheques. This should be done on principle more than practical concerns of court clog-ups. Consider proportionality. In essence, the penalty is for a kind of contract violation, and broken commitments are indeed a danger to the smooth conduct of commerce. But far larger contracts go unfulfilled with relative impunity because of various escape clauses (think of ‘force majeure’ in these pandemic times), which are unavailable to those who write post-dated cheques, say, but find themselves broke when those dates arrive. For a pecuniary promise broken widely without warning, memory need go back only to 2016, when our central bank’s “promise to pay" printed on ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes was nullified overnight. As a payment tool, cash differs from a cheque only in specifics. As for deterrence against default, lighter mechanisms have proven effective. Enriched information available in databases, for example, has made debtors value their credit scores and egged them to keep up loan repayments. Anyone who routinely tries to dupe others by issuing false cheques can be tracked for action to be taken.

In any case, cheque payments are fast being replaced by online transfers. Innovations by fintech players and older intermediaries have begun to yield a financial sphere that is not just digitally-linked, but without time lags and data gaps. Insolvency shows up in a flash. Some mavens envision a digital currency issued by a central bank serving as ‘smart money’ that can be programmed to meet payment schedules. This revolution offers us a chance to rework our rules on failures to pay up in a way that achieves the best outcomes for all. Those who have no money left could perhaps be bailed out on a strict set of terms and conditions that do not create the perverse incentive of a moral hazard or violate the broader social contract. Academic research can help shape any such policy. For now, let’s just fix Section 138.

